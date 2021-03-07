Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 103,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,801.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

