Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BKBEF opened at $1.47 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

