Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lemonade, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826 in the last ninety days.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

