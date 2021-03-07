Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COLB. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

