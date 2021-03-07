Piper Sandler Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $135.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.32.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.30, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,949,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

