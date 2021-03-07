Piper Sandler Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

NYSE:SPG opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

