Piper Sandler Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.
SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.
NYSE:SPG opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
