Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE PLYM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 166,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.