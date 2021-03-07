Piper Sandler Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $235.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Okta stock opened at $215.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

