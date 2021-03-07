Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $63.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,951.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $277,239.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,112.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $6,098,052. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.79. 417,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

