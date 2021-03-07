Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.35. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 18,500 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market cap of C$100.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

