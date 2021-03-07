PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 30.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 253,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,828. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

