PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the January 28th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

