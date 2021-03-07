Phoenician Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,000. Open Lending makes up 5.9% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

LPRO traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $36.34. 1,954,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,733. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

