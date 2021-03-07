Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

