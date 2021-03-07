PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Sells $238,700.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Boydston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

