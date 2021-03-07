Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.98.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$6.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.25.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.