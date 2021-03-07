PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 555,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,027,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,369,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 412,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

