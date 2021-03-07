Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,210 to GBX 3,360. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Persimmon traded as high as GBX 2,977.97 ($38.91) and last traded at GBX 2,975.39 ($38.87), with a volume of 403667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,934 ($38.33).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,955.30 ($38.61).

In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,713.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,653.89. The firm has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

