Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Perion Network stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

