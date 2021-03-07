People s United Financial Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

