People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $486.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

