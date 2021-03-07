People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

