People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $444.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

