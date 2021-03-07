People s United Financial Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.24. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.