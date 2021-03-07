People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,992,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after buying an additional 578,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $55.92 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

