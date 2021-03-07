PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

PMT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.67 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,867.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after acquiring an additional 892,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

