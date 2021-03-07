Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

