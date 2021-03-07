Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 834.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,637,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $84.82 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

