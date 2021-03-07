Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,874 shares during the period. Silicom makes up about 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.54 million, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

