Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of -549.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

