Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PKPH stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,201. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Peak Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.