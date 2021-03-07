PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 28th total of 458,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

