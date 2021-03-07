PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $26.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

