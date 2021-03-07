PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Purchases 3,400 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sang Young Lee bought 4,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $59,160.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Sang Young Lee bought 2 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27.80.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Sang Young Lee bought 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sang Young Lee bought 12,002 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

