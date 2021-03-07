Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $57,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 165,416 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,433,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

