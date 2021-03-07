Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $26.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

