Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 3,698.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 187,281 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

