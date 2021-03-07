Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$32.50 at Cormark

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

PXT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE PXT opened at C$23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.61. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.22 and a 52-week high of C$24.01.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock worth $2,901,382.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

