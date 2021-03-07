ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Achieves $271,196.86

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $271,196.86 and approximately $2,618.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.42 or 0.00371889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.