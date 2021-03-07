Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 34,805 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,805 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,256. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.