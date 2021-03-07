Panmure Gordon Downgrades Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCXLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Hiscox from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

