Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,168 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RadNet by 113.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 204,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,625.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,850. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $976.95 million, a P/E ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

