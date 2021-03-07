Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 268,329 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 268,329 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SLM worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.12 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

