Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,921 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,921 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Evergy by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

