Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,024 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of HNI worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 541.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 275,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,822,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HNI by 208.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. HNI Co. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

