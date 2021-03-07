Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 62,344 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,344 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 192,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 849,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,858. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

