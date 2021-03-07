Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.50% of The Buckle worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 67,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.56. 436,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.