Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the period. Ingevity accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $39,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 59.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 69.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 173.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

