Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $33.60 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,284 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.31% of LKQ worth $33,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in LKQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 158,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $42.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

