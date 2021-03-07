Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,640 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $28,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.